National emergency in Sri Lanka as toll rises to 153; India steps up aid

NEW DELHI: SRI Lanka was on Saturday picking up the pieces after widespread destruction caused by cyclone Ditwah, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declaring a state of emergency throughout the country as the death toll rose to 153.

Disaster management authorities in Colombo told local newspapers about 191 people still remaining untraced as search and relief efforts continue across 25 districts. The cyclone brought landslides, flash floods, and heavy rains, affecting over 7,74,724 people from 2,17,263 families. More than 15,000 homes were destroyed, and nearly 78,000 people have been displaced to temporary shelters, marking one of Sri Lanka’s worst natural disasters in recent memory.

Demonstrating its “neighbourhood first” spirit, India has rapidly escalated its humanitarian response under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The Indian Air Force deployed a C-130 and an IL-76 from Hindon Air Base on the night of November 28-29, delivering 21 tonnes of relief materials, including essential rations and disaster relief equipment, alongside over 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel to Colombo.

“India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need,” the IAF said in a message on X.

The Indian Navy stepped in and dispatched dry and fresh rations and crucial supplies, including 4.5 tons of dry rations, 2 tons of fresh rations, and essential items, with the help of INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri.

Besides, two Chetak helicopters from aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, staffed with Sri Lankan Air Force personnel, undertook search and rescue operations.