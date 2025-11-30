Uttarakhand SIR: Tracing names from 2003 voter rolls proves tough due to delimitation of 18 constituencies

DEHRADUN: The office of the Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has released the 2003 voter list for the special intensive revision (SIR) of poll rolls, but tracing names from that period is a challenge for many residents.

The core issue lies in delimitation exercises that followed 2003, rendering 18 former assembly constituencies obsolete and replacing them with new names and boundaries.

The newly released 2003 electoral data, available on the CEO website, is crucial for verifying if a voter was registered before the boundary changes. However, voters searching for older constituency names are finding blanks.

“For the younger generation of voters, searching for names under old constituencies like Dharampur and Raipur in Dehradun, Tharali in Chamoli, or Chaubattakhal in Pauri will yield no results because these assembly seats did not exist in 2003,” a source revealed.

Following the state’s formation, the first delimitation occurred in 2002, establishing 70 assembly and five Lok Sabha seats, which were reflected in the 2003 rolls. A national-level delimitation in 2008 did not alter the total number of seats but erased 18 existing constituency boundaries, replacing them with new configurations.

“When a current voter searches for his/her new constituency name, they won’t find a corresponding entry in the 2003 list because the nomenclature and geographical representation were entirely different back then,” explained an official from the state election commission.

