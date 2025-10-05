Amit Shah sets March 2026 deadline to wipe out Bastar Maoists

RAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out any possibility of dialogue with Maoists and said they will have to lay down weapons and accept the government’s “lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy”.

Addressing the ‘Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav’ and ‘Swadeshi Mela’ in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, he asserted that March 31, 2026, has been set as the deadline to bid farewell to the menace of Naxalism. “I want to tell all my tribal brothers and sisters to persuade the youth of their villages to lay down their arms. They should shun violence, join the mainstream and become part of the development of Bastar,” he said.

“Some people have called for talks (with Naxals). Let me make it clear again that both the Chhattisgarh and Central governments are committed to development across Bastar and all Naxal-affected areas. What is there to talk about? A lucrative surrender-and-rehabilitation policy has been put in place. Come forward and lay down your weapons,” Shah said. He lauded Chhattisgarh’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, which he described as the best in the country.

“The Chhattisgarh government has made the best surrender policy in the country. More than 500 people have surrendered in a single month. Everyone should surrender.

As soon as a village becomes Naxalite-free, the state government will give it Rs 1 crore for development. Naxalism will not benefit anyone,” he said.