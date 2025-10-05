Congress says discrepancies in final list, 247 voters found in single household

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Election Commission (ECI as the ‘B-team’ of the ruling BJP, the Congress on Saturday launched a a scathing attack on the poll body and alleged that the number of voter names deleted exceeds the victory margin of the last assembly election in some constituencies in Bihar.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh fired a fresh salvo at the EC, saying it should act impartially and not as the “B-team” of the BJP. He also cited news reports claiming that there are 247 people in a single house in Jamui in Bihar, and alleged that there are several irregularities in the final electoral roll list after the SIR exercise. “Reports are coming in from all regions of Bihar that confirm the sole purpose of the entire process is to provide political advantage to the BJP and its allied parties,” he claimed in his post in Hindi.