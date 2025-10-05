Congress says discrepancies in final list, 247 voters found in single household

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Election Commission (ECI as the ‘B-team’ of the ruling BJP, the Congress on Saturday launched a a scathing attack on the poll body and alleged that the number of voter names deleted exceeds the victory margin of the last assembly election in some constituencies in Bihar.
In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh fired a fresh salvo at the EC, saying it should act impartially and not as the “B-team” of the BJP. He also cited news reports claiming that there are 247 people in a single house in Jamui in Bihar, and alleged that there are several irregularities in the final electoral roll list after the SIR exercise. “Reports are coming in from all regions of Bihar that confirm the sole purpose of the entire process is to provide political advantage to the BJP and its allied parties,” he claimed in his post in Hindi.
Even after the SIR process, numerous instances of irregularities in the final list indicate that the Election Commission has no regard for the clear orders of the Supreme Court, Ramesh alleged.
“Will Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explain how 247 voters were found in a single household and why one person’s name appears 3-3 times on the same booth? How are such massive irregularities surfacing in the final voter list? Or will they, as before, remain silent?” he asked. “The concerning aspect is that in some assembly constituencies, the number of voters’ names being deleted exceeds the victory margin from the previous elections,” Ramesh also claimed.
He said the Congress has been saying since day one that the EC belongs to the entire country and “should not appear like a puppet of the ruling party.”