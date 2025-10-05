Illegal structures razed, govt land worth Rs 3,600 crore in Hyderabad reclaimed

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 36 acres of prime government land valued at approximately Rs 3,600 crore at Bikshapathi Nagar in Kondapur, Serilingampally mandal, by removing unauthorised structures early on Saturday amid heavy police deployment. The operation was carried out following a directive from the high court.

The land, situated near the Kondapur RTA office under Survey No 59, had been under illegal occupation for several years. Denying that they had encroached upon the land, local residents claimed they had been living there for several years and that the government had distributed pattas to them.

A heated argument ensued between HYDRAA teams and the occupants, who attempted to obstruct JCBs from carrying out the demolitions.

However, the local police foiled the resistance and cleared the way for the demolition of temporary sheds and small commercial establishments that had sprung up in the encroached area. Later, HYDRAA fenced off the recovered property and installed signboards clearly marking it as government land to prevent future encroachments.