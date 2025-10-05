Migratory species in Himalayas under threat of rising temperature, says UN report

NEW DELHI: A recent report by the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) has raised alarms over the impact of rising temperatures on migratory species in the Himalayas and northern India.

The report highlights how increasing temperatures are threatening cold-adapted species like musk deer, pheasants and snow trout, forcing them to migrate to higher altitudes. As a result, they are facing smaller, fragmented habitats. In Uttarakhand, small mammals could lose more than half of their current range due to climate change, the report notes.

It highlights that even giants such as the Asian elephant are running into a “habitat gridlock.” It notes, “Climate and land-use changes are shifting elephant habitats eastward, but with limited connectivity, most elephants in India and Sri Lanka cannot follow, escalating human-elephant conflicts.”

Migratory species play a vital role in ecosystems that sustain human life. From forest elephants that boost carbon storage in jungles to whales that circulate essential nutrients across ocean basins, these species are critical for maintaininghealthy ecosystems. But environmental changes in one region can trigger global consequences.

Scientists at CMS are calling for immediate action to address the escalating threats to migratory species. “Migratory animals are the planet’s early warning system, and they are in trouble,” CMS executive secretary Amy Fraenkel said. “From monarch butterflies disappearing from our gardens to whales veering off course in warming seas, these travellers are sending us a clear signal. Climate change is having immediate impacts, and without urgent action, the survival of these species is at risk,” Fraenkel added.

Climate change is altering water systems, and shrinking habitats, the report says. Warming oceans are threatening seagrasses vital for carbon storage, coastal resilience and sustaining marine life.