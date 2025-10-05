Teaching kids to speak mind

JHARKHAND : The Ranchi District Education Department has launched Ranchi Speaks, a programme to improve linguistic skills and public speaking abilities among government school students from classes 1 to 8. It is helping students express themselves confidently in various languages, including Hindi, English, and local dialects such as Nagpuri, Sadari, Mundari, and Kudukh.

The idea was conceived by Badal Raj, Superintendent of Education in Ranchi District. The programme has helped children improve their speaking skills, body language, and confidence in facing an audience. Over the past year, since it began in Ranchi, even children from tribal areas have started speaking confidently.

“The objective is to enhance children’s language skills, self-confidence, critical thinking, and expressive abilities,” said Badal Raj. He explained that schools provide students with opportunities to speak during prayer meetings, language classes, and awareness sessions. Students are encouraged to prepare presentations in their native languages, including English, Hindi, Nagpuri, Sadari, Mundari, Kudukh, or any other local or tribal language.

They get a fortnight to prepare their speeches on a given topic. Children who grasp topics quickly are given the opportunity to speak first, while slower learners are allowed to speak later, providing them with more time to prepare. In this way, no child is left out. Teachers guide them in preparing their content and practicing, and they provide feedback to help students overcome challenges like stage fright, pronunciation problems, and body language issues.

According to Badal Raj, the programme has been running in approximately 2,000 schools in the district for the past year. “The programme is being run in two levels – one is for classes 1 to 5 and the other for classes 6 to 8. In the last year, we have seen positive changes in students besides improving their linguistic skills and self-confidence,” he said.