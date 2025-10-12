A state’s steps toward evolving e-governance: How Chhattisgarh is transforming government work culture

When Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the first digital file in Chhattisgarh on August 24, 2024, it was more than a ceremonial event. It marked the beginning of a transformation in the way government offices function across the state. “The vision is not merely figurative but a series of administrative reforms to be complied with in the future,” the CM had said at the launch, signalling his commitment to a fully paperless, efficient administration.

In the past year, the e-office system has taken root in every corner of government functioning—from the state secretariat and all directorates to divisional offices and district headquarters. “We have embarked upon fully paperless processing of files in Chhattisgarh. The e-office system ensures end-to-end paperless file movement covering all stages—dak receipt, diarisation, Digital Signature Certificate or e-Sign on noting and drafts, dispatch, tracking, closure of files or letters, record maintenance, and archival—all streamlined and being done seamlessly,” said CM Sai.

The impact has been immediate and visible. Bureaucratic efficiency has improved, decision-making is faster, and public service delivery has seen measurable gains. Departments are saving time and resources, and approvals are no longer delayed by the physical movement of files. “The e-office system has facilitated informed and prompt decision-making with departments saving time and enhancing efficiency at every level,” said Rahul Bhagat, Secretary (Good Governance & Convergence) in the CM’s secretariat.

Perhaps the most striking change is in the speed of governance. Earlier, important files often had to wait for the return of the Chief Minister or be sent physically to his office, sometimes taking weeks to clear. Today, with digital signatures, the CM can approve files from anywhere.