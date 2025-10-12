Bihar elections: Poll time, party hoppers ‘return to their elements’

PATNA: Leaders from various parties are shifting their loyalties with the objective of contesting Bihar polls themselves or ensuring their children enter the fray on tickets of their new parties.

On Saturday, former Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar, who has been a critic of CM Nitish Kumar, returned to JD(U) along with his son Rituraj and some supporters. Rituraj is expected to contest from Ghosi in Jehanabad on a JD(U) ticket.

Arun Kumar, 66, belongs to Bhumihar upper caste with political influence in the Magadh region. Political observers say his re-induction into JD(U) is likely to offset the damage that may have been caused by another Bhumihar leader from Jehanabad, Rahul Sharma, joining the RJD on Friday. Another turncoat is Sanjeev Kumar, who recently joined RJD by dumping JD(U). He had won from Parbatta in 2020 and RJD is expected to field him from the same seat this time.

Politician Anand Mohan’s son Chetan Anand, elected on RJD ticket from Sheohar in 2020, is expected to contest on JD(U) ticket. Chetan had cross-voted during the floor test faced by Nitish on February 12, 2024. Neelam Devi, wife of another strongman-turned politician Anant Singh, won a bypoll on an RJD ticket but like Chetan, she also voted along with NDA during the floor test. Anant may contest Mokama on JD(U) ticket.