Bihar polls: NDA flip-flop, may announce seat-share deal in Delhi on Sunday

PATNA: The seat-sharing deal within the ruling NDA has been deferred for a day and it will be announced jointly by all its five constituents in Delhi on Sunday, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday.

Jaiswal had earlier said the NDA seat-sharing formula would be announced by Saturday evening. “A final decision on the seat-sharing pact has to be taken by the central leadership of the BJP,” he said.

Dismissing reports of discontent within the alliance over seats for Bihar assembly elections, Jaiswal said, “Everything is fine in the NDA... seat-sharing arrangements and the list of candidates will soon be decided by the party’s central leadership, which will make important announcements related to seats and tickets at 11 am on Sunday.”

Sources said the announcement has been deferred for a day due to Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s dissatisfaction over the number of seats offered to the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Majhi had earlier said HAM may not contest the elections if 15 seats were not allotted to the party. A HAM leader said, “We are seeking opinion of party’s senior leaders on seats. The second option not to contest election is also open.”

BJP sources said Union Home Minister Amit Shah huddled at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi earlier in the day to discuss seat sharing among NDA partners. The seat sharing formula with the JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) has almost been finalised while discussions were on with HAM and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).