Delhi bans ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup after lab finds 46% toxic chemical in batch

NEW DELHI: Two days after this newspaper reported that the Delhi government was likely to ban the cough and cold syrup ‘Coldrif’, the Drugs Control Department has issued an order prohibiting its sale and distribution across the national capital.

The move follows laboratory findings that the syrup, manufactured under Batch No. SR-13, was adulterated with 46.28% Diethylene Glycol, a highly toxic substance harmful to human health.

The October 10 office order declared the product “Not of Standard Quality,” citing a report from the Drugs Testing Laboratory, Madhya Pradesh.

The department directed all pharmacies, distributors, and retailers to immediately stop dealing with the product, while urging the public to avoid its use. The directive, issued by the Deputy Drug Controller, Government of NCT of Delhi, emphasised that the ban was being enforced in the interest of public health.

The health department has asked all hospitals to ensure that cough syrups are not prescribed to children below 2 years of age and not recommended to those aged below 5 years. Besides, regular audit of prescriptions should also be done by the healthcare facilities.

More than 20 teams, comprising drug inspectors, local administration and police, have been deployed across the city to inspect stores and seize suspicious consignments. The teams have been told to submit a detailed report to the health minister and chief secretary within the next few days. All stakeholders have been asked to stop selling, purchasing, or distributing the said batch of the syrup. The people have been been advised not to use the product, the order said.

About 11 pharma firms in Delhi manufacture ‘Coldrif’, officials said. Rough estimates suggest that between 6,000 and 7,000 bottles of 100 ml cough syrup were being sold daily in the city, typically priced between `50 and `60. These syrups are in steady demand among people suffering from common cough and cold symptoms.

Authorities believe more than one lakh bottles of these syrups are currently in circulation or storage in the national capital.