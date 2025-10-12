Devaswom officials named accused in Sabarimala gold plating case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police has registered two FIRs in connection with the alleged ‘misappropriation’ of gold in Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in which Unnikrishnan Potty, a priest-turned-businessman, has been listed as the main accused.

According to police sources, the FIRs also reportedly include staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) as accused. The FIRs will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the charges.

While one FIR pertains to the irregularities in the gold-clad panels of the Dwarapalaka idols, the other is connected with the alleged misappropriation of gold from the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum). The probe will examine allegations of unauthorised extraction of gold, its illegal transporttion and fraudulent transactions.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court had observed that misappropriation of gold in the side frames and lintel of the Sabarimala Sreekovil appeared similar to the earlier fraud detected in the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idols.

The Court stated that the probe revealed a substantial quantity of gold, around 474.9 grams, had been handed over directly to Unnikrishnan Potty. However, records do not show that an equivalent quantity of gold was ever entrusted to the TDB.