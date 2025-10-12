Power of change: Devi Awards return to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Stories of courage, creativity, and conviction take centrestage once again as The New Indian Express brings the Devi Awards back to Hyderabad after a nine-year gap. The city last hosted the event in 2016.

From animal rights advocates to AI innovators, this year’s edition celebrates women who are driving change across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Instituted in 2014, the Devi Awards honour women who have gone beyond personal and professional boundaries to transform lives. Now in its 34th edition, the awards will once again recognise those who embody strength and purpose, with Justice V Ramasubramanian, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission and former Supreme Court judge, presenting the honours.

Among the 10 awardees this year are women who have built movements, broken barriers, and bridged worlds. Saraswathi Malluvalasa, the force behind the Millets Sisters Network, has been empowering women and promoting sustainable livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh. Shreya Paropkari, a legal expert and one of the country’s leading voices in animal protection law, continues to advance the cause of animal rights. Anjani Reddy, a celebrated painter, has shaped the contours of contemporary Indian art, while Anu Acharya, a visionary entrepreneur, has placed Indian genomics on the global map.

Dr Rashna Bhandari, a leading cellular biochemist, heads groundbreaking research at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, and Dr Palukuri Lakshmi, the first woman to head the Department of Burns, Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery at Osmania Medical College, has blazed a trail in her field.