Ranchi Diary: International ODI in city after three years

International ODI in Ranchi after three years

Ranchi is once again all set to be filled with the excitement of international cricket. After a gap of almost three long years, a One Day International (ODI) match is being held at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium in Ranchi. This match will be the first of a three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, scheduled to be played on November 30 this year. A total of six ODIs have been played at this world-class ground in Ranchi. India has won three and lost two; one was abandoned. The first match was played between India and England on January 19, 2013, which India won by seven wickets.

Bid to recuperate barren lands with cactus plants

The Jharkhand government has launched a new initiative to promote climate-resilient agriculture and restore degraded lands in the state. The Jharkhand State Watershed Mission, under the Rural Development Department, will plant 2.1 lakh tissue-cultured thorny cactus plants across 400 hectares under the watershed development component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana. According to officials, the initiative is designed not only to rehabilitate degraded land but also to create new avenues of livelihood for rural communities. The cactus will serve multiple purposes—ranging from the production of biofuel and bio-fertiliser to use as fodder and food.

State to revolutionise its scientific landscape

The Jharkhand government is all set to revolutionise the state’s scientific landscape with the establishment of its first Science City in Ranchi. This ambitious project, estimated to cost `270 crore, will transform the existing Regional Science Centre into a hub for scientific tourism and innovation. Spread over 43 acres, the Science City will feature cutting-edge exhibits, interactive displays, and educational programmes, attracting tourists and students alike. To promote “scientific tourism” and innovation in the state, Jharkhand soon will also have regional science centres in Jamshedpur and Dhanbad.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com