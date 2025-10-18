Home Ministry forms tribunal led by Gauhati HC judge to decide validity of ban on NSCN (K)

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act led by Gauhati High Court judge Nelson Sailo to examine whether there is sufficient cause to declare the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association.
Officials said that the constitution of the tribunal has been made in the exercise of the powers conferred to the MHA by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).
“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes ‘The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal’ consisting of Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] with all its factions, wings and front organisations as Unlawful Association,” said an official quoting the notification.
The NSCN (K), which has been involved in insurgent activities in the north-eastern region, was earlier declared an unlawful association by the central government and now the proceedings of the tribunal will determine whether the existing ban is valid or not.
The move came a month after the MHA extended a ban on the NSCN (K) and all its factions, wings and front organisations for five more years.
The extension on the ban was implemented with immediate effect with the order issued on September 22 for a period of five years starting September 28, 2025 under the UAPA, declaring it as an “unlawful association”. The decision came in view of the outfit’s continued involvement in violent, anti-national and criminal activities.
As per the notification issued then by the MHA, “NSCN (K) has openly declared its aim to establish a sovereign Nagaland by carving out Naga-inhabited areas of India and Myanmar through secession from the Union of India.”
“The group has been accused of aligning itself with other banned outfits such as ULFA(I), PREPAK and PLA, and of engaging in kidnapping, extortion and procurement of arms with the help of anti-India forces abroad,” the notification had then said.
During the period between September 28, 2020 and April 30, 2025, security forces and police actions against the group resulted in the killing of 13 of its cadres, mentioned in the notification, while noting that law enforcement agencies registered 71 criminal cases against the members of NSCN (K), filed 56 charge sheets and prosecuted 35 cadres.
The state governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh had recommended declaring NSCN (K) as unlawful under UAPA, citing the threat it poses to national security and integrity.