Home Ministry forms tribunal led by Gauhati HC judge to decide validity of ban on NSCN (K)

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a tribunal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act led by Gauhati High Court judge Nelson Sailo to examine whether there is sufficient cause to declare the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), along with all its factions, wings and front organisations, as an unlawful association.

Officials said that the constitution of the tribunal has been made in the exercise of the powers conferred to the MHA by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes ‘The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal’ consisting of Justice Nelson Sailo, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] with all its factions, wings and front organisations as Unlawful Association,” said an official quoting the notification.

The NSCN (K), which has been involved in insurgent activities in the north-eastern region, was earlier declared an unlawful association by the central government and now the proceedings of the tribunal will determine whether the existing ban is valid or not.

The move came a month after the MHA extended a ban on the NSCN (K) and all its factions, wings and front organisations for five more years.