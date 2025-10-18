Rajnath Singh says 'every inch of Pakistan' in BrahMos range, calls Operation Sindoor 'just a trailer'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that "every inch of Pakistan's territory" lies within the range of the BrahMos missile, adding that what transpired during Operation Sindoor was "just a trailer."

Speaking after flagging off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the new BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow, Singh said the missile system had moved far beyond the trial stage and now stands as the strongest practical proof of India’s national security.

“BrahMos proved its effectiveness during Operation Sindoor. Victory has become our habit. What happened during that operation was just a trailer, and even that made Pakistan realise what India is capable of. If India could give birth to Pakistan, I need not say what else it can do,” the Defence Minister stated.

He described BrahMos as a key pillar of the armed forces and a symbol of India’s capability to turn its strategic ambitions into reality.

Singh also addressed challenges arising from disruptions in the global supply chain, especially spare parts, which he said were increasingly being used as "weapons" by supplier countries. “We are overcoming these challenges,” he affirmed.

The BrahMos Aerospace facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, which was inaugurated on May 11, is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure for missile integration, testing, and quality assurance. The first batch of missiles from this facility marks a significant milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

“This facility will manufacture around 100 missiles every year, supplying them to the Army, Navy, and Air Force,” Singh said. “Built on approximately 200 acres at a cost of about Rs 380 crore, it will also generate employment for hundreds of people.”