20 cyber crime police stations in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday announced that 20 new cyber police stations are set to become operational across the state soon to combat the increasing cases of cyber crimes.

Launching the Cyber Safety Campaign Odisha-2025 at a state-level function, Majhi underlined that awareness is the most powerful tool to combat cyber crimes.

Highlighting the need for a secure digital environment, the chief minister said around 82 crore people or 55 per cent of India’s population, use the internet, making India the second largest user of internet in the world.

As the daily lives of people are now heavily reliant on digital systems, they are becoming more vulnerable to cyber crime and online frauds.

“The state prioritises combating these crimes, strengthening cyber police, raising awareness and creating a secure digital environment,” Majhi said. He informed that apart from operationalisation of 20 new cyber crime police stations, the existing 14 stations will also be upgraded.

The government has also planned to appoint 1,127 new police personnel and 170 technical experts. A state-level command centre will be established under Crime Branch to serve as a centre of excellence for cyber crime prevention.