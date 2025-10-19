Guwahati Diary | Poaching attempts on the rise in Kaziranga

Poaching attempts have been rising in the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. A suspected poacher was recently killed after a brief exchange of fire with forest guards.

The gunfight followed intelligence inputs about the movement of suspected poachers. In another incident, the forest guards thwarted a poaching attempt by arresting three hunters.

Later, based on their statements, a .303 rifle and nine live cartridges were recovered. Poachers kill rhinos for their horns, which may fetch up to Rs 5 crore from the international black market. Kaziranga has already scripted a success story in rhino conservation. Saving it was a key BJP promise.

Govt brings bill to safeguard ‘Satras’

The state Cabinet has cleared the Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025, to protect the sacred heritage institutions, promote their cultural & economic potential, and ensure their legacy for future generations through a blend of modern governance and reverence for tradition.

A panel will be established to secure Satra lands from encroachment and disputes through transparent governance, while promoting sustainable economic growth through heritage tourism and ‘Satriya’ arts. It will further safeguard Vaishnavite heritage through a digital repository for lands, artefacts, and manuscripts.

One station, one product coverage to 112 stations

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has made progress under the Ministry of Railways’ One Station, One Product (OSOP) initiative that aims to promote local artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them a platform to showcase and sell their indigenous products at railway stations. As of October 2025, altogether 112 stations under NFR have operational OSOP outlets, covering 135 functional units.

The initiative provided a boost to local crafts, traditional products and self-employment opportunities across the Northeast.

“These initiatives underscore NFR’s commitment to social welfare and economic empowerment,” a statement said.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com