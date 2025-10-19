J&K CM Omar considers becoming party to case in SC

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that he is seriously considering becoming a party to a case filed in the Supreme Court seeking the restoration of statehood in J&K.

“I have had conversations with very senior lawyers both in Delhi and J&K about the possibility of becoming a party to this case as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said at a presser in Srinagar, adding, “I don’t think anybody understands the disadvantages that we are put in by being a union territory than I do. I am the only person in the entire country with the experience of being both CM of a state and that of a union territory.”

“So this is something that is actively being discussed with the legal team. Based on their opinion, there is a possibility that I will make myself a party to this case as CM of J&K UT,” the CM further said.

The top court heard some petitions for the restoration of J&K’s statehood on October 10 and granted the Central government four weeks to file a response. The Centre is expected to respond by the second week of November.