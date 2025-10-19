Kanchi mutt honours scholars who completed Tenali Shastra Pariksha

CHENNAI: Kanchi mutt Shankaracharyas Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal and Satya Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal blessed 12 distinguished Shastric scholars who successfully completed the Tenali Shastra Pariksha, a rigorous six-year curriculum covering 16 examinations under the traditional Gurukula system. The scholars, who studied under various eminent gurus across India, were honoured with shawls, certificates, and an honorarium in recognition of their academic excellence and dedication to preserving the traditional Shastric heritage.

Addressing the gathering in Sanskrit, Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal praised the efforts of the scholars and their teachers in advancing the cause of Shastric education while maintaining its pristine form. He emphasised the importance of applying Shastric knowledge for societal welfare and Dharma pracharam (propagation of righteousness).

The pontiff further encouraged the assimilation of key ideas from other philosophical schools of thought to demonstrate the eternal relevance of Bharatiya Jnana Parampara (Indian knowledge traditions). He urged the Tenali Sabha to facilitate more opportunities for traditional scholars by helping them appear for competitive examinations for teaching positions in universities and academic institutions, ensuring their knowledge reaches a broader student base.

Underscoring that the study of Shastras plays a transformative role in shaping manovrutti (refined mental attitude), he called upon the scholar community to engage in publishing critical editions of unpublished manuscripts preserved in libraries such as Baroda, Kanchi, Mysore, and Thanjavur.

The event was attended by Kanchi University Chancellor Kutumba Sastry, G Srinivasu, Vice Chancellor Kanchi University, GSR Krishnamurthy, Vice Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Rani Sadashivamurthy, Vice Chancellor, Sri Venkateshwara Vedic University and several scholars in Tirupati.