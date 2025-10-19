Major fire at residential complex housing MPs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out at the Brahmaputra Apartment on Baba Khadak Singh Marg in central Delhi on Saturday afternoon, injuring two persons. The apartment houses several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. The apartment complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 1.23 pm, following which 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire, which broke out in the parking area of the apartment, was brought under control at 2.05 pm. The visuals show thick smoke coming out of the premises. Two cars and a bike were damaged in the incident.

“We received a call at 1.23 pm, rushed to the spot and brought the inferno under control,” said Fire Officer Bupendra Prakash.

Panic gripped the high-security residential zone on the festive day, with witnesses describing the scene as “terrifying”.

Vinod, a resident of the third floor, said that his dog was stuck inside.

“I rushed back. My dog was stuck inside. My daughter is to get married in four-five months for which we bought jewellery and clothes. My wife and a kid sustained injuries,” Vinod said.

Purnima, an eyewitness, said, “Initially, fire officials didn’t let us enter. We heard that some people were injured.” Another resident said that he was at work when the incident occurred. “Our belongings, docus and jewellery were destroyed,” he added.