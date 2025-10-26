75,000 PG medical seats coming in five years, Nadda tells new AIIMS doctors

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, J P Nadda, on Saturday addressed the 50th Annual Convocation Ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, commending the institution’s contribution to medical education, research and patient care.

Congratulating the graduating batch, Nadda urged young doctors to “serve with empathy, uphold the highest standards of ethics and embrace innovation” to address the nation’s evolving healthcare needs.

Nadda highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s medical sector over the past decade, noting that the country now boasts 23 AIIMS institutions, up from just one.

The number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 819, while undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1.29 lakh, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 78,000 in the last 11 years, he said. He further announced that an additional 75,000 postgraduate medical seats are expected to be added over the next five years.

The minister lauded AIIMS for setting global benchmarks in education, research and healthcare delivery, and praised India’s achievements in public health. He noted that India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has decreased from 130 to 88, and the Infant Mortality Rate from 39 to 27.

Additionally, the Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate have reduced by over 40%, surpassing global averages.

During the ceremony, 326 graduates were awarded degrees, including 50 Ph.D. scholars and 95 DM/MCh specialists. Seven doctors were also honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to AIIMS.

‘Serve with empathy’

Nadda urged young doctors to serve people with empathy, uphold the highest standards of ethics and harness innovation to meet evolving healthcare needs.