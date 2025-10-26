Amit Shah raises poll pitch, says every infiltrator to be detected & deported

PATNA: With less than two weeks left for the Bihar polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday went full throttle against INDIA bloc for opposing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state and said that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted and deported to their countries.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Khagaria, Munger and Nalanda, Shah alleged that Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi took out a yatra in Bihar to shield foreign infiltrators. Shah described the Congress leader’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state as ‘Ghuspaithiye Bachao Yatra’. He said that the Assembly election will decide whether the state would return to ‘jungle raj’ or remain on the path of development.

“This election is one that will decide whether to bring back ‘jungle raj’ to Bihar, or the rule of law and development. Do you want ‘jungle raj’? If Lalu-Rabri comes to power again, ‘jungle raj’ will also come with him,” he told the gathering.

On the contrary, Shah said, if the NDA forms its government after the election, a developed Bihar would be recognised throughout the country. “Use your votes wisely,” he appealed to the people in Khagaria.

Taking a swipe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shah said that they were trying to present a wrong picture before people on law-and-order situation in Bihar. “The fact is that crime rates have reduced significantly under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” he added.