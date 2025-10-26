Amit Shah raises poll pitch, says every infiltrator to be detected & deported

PATNA: With less than two weeks left for the Bihar polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday went full throttle against INDIA bloc for opposing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state and said that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted and deported to their countries.
Addressing back-to-back rallies in Khagaria, Munger and Nalanda, Shah alleged that Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi took out a yatra in Bihar to shield foreign infiltrators. Shah described the Congress leader’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in the state as ‘Ghuspaithiye Bachao Yatra’. He said that the Assembly election will decide whether the state would return to ‘jungle raj’ or remain on the path of development.
“This election is one that will decide whether to bring back ‘jungle raj’ to Bihar, or the rule of law and development. Do you want ‘jungle raj’? If Lalu-Rabri comes to power again, ‘jungle raj’ will also come with him,” he told the gathering.
On the contrary, Shah said, if the NDA forms its government after the election, a developed Bihar would be recognised throughout the country. “Use your votes wisely,” he appealed to the people in Khagaria.
Taking a swipe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shah said that they were trying to present a wrong picture before people on law-and-order situation in Bihar. “The fact is that crime rates have reduced significantly under Nitish Kumar’s leadership,” he added.
In response to Tejashwi’s questions over law-and-order situation during the NDA regime, Shah said that during Nitish’s 20 years governance compared to 2005, murders have decreased by 20%, robberies by 80%, loot by 80%. In the last 20 years, not a single heinous crime occurred,” he asserted.
On the contrary, during RJD rule, murders, robberies, loot, kidnapping and heinous crimes had become a regular affair. Industrialists left Bihar out of fear of being abducted. The RJD rule pushed the state to backwardness. “Under Nitish’s leadership, the NDA freed Bihar from ‘jungle raj’, and above all freed the state from Maoist activities,” he remarked. Earlier, Tejashwi had claimed that more than 75,000 murders took place in Bihar during 20-year governance NDA.
The senior BJP leader also questioned the Opposition Mahagathbandhan’s ability to develop Bihar. “Can they develop Bihar? Rather, they will indulge in corruption and rob the state exchequer. “Only Narendra Modi at the Centre and Nitish Kumar in Bihar can develop the state, he added.