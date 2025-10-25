RJD turned Bihar into hub of kidnapping, extortion: Amit Shah at Bihar rally

PATNA: Sharpening his attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that only one “industry” flourished in Bihar during the RJD’s rule — that of “kidnapping, extortion, contract killings, and dacoity.”

“All industrial units were shut down in the state under RJD rule,” he added.

Shah hinted that elections in Bihar could be held in a single phase if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power after the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for next month.

Addressing a rally in Biharsharif in Nalanda district, Shah said that the NDA’s record of good governance had already ensured a reduction in polling phases in Bihar.

“Next time, elections will be held in just one round if we return to power,” he told the gathering.

Heaping praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Shah said that under his leadership, the NDA had freed the state from ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) and the scourge of Naxalism.

“Our government at the Centre is determined to free the entire country from the Naxal menace,” Shah asserted.