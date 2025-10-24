Bihar assembly polls: Don’t allow 'jungle raj’ of Congress and RJD to re-enter the state, says Amit Shah

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed two massive public rallies in Siwan and Buxar, Bihar, launching a strong attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. He accused the RJD of returning Bihar to the days of “jungle raj” and urged people to reject the politics of crime and corruption.

Speaking in Siwan, Shah said this was his first visit to the district after nomination and that he had come to pay his respects to the people of Siwan. He recalled the period of what he called “twenty years of jungle raj” under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, saying that during that time the people of Siwan had suffered terror and violence at the hands of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. “The land ran with blood, but the people never bowed. They ended the rule of Lalu–Rabri,” he said.

Shah strongly criticized the RJD for giving a ticket to Shahabuddin’s son Osama from Raghunathpur, calling it an attempt to revive the atmosphere of fear in the region. He declared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, no one would be allowed to get away with crime. “Even if a hundred Shahabuddins come, they will not escape the law. Do not let jungle raj return, do not let Osama win, and do not let the ideology of Shahabuddin prevail,” he said.

The Union Minister told the crowd that the true Diwali would come on November 14, when, according to him, “Lalu’s son’s fate will be sealed.” Praising Nitish Kumar, Shah said that Bihar had been freed from jungle raj under Nitish’s leadership and had progressed further under the “double-engine government” of Modi at the Centre and Nitish in the state. “For the last eleven years, Modi ji and Nitish ji have worked together to take Bihar forward. Shahabuddin left Siwan bloodstained, but Modi ji has put Bihar on the path of development,” he said.