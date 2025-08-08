Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators by opposing SIR in Bihar

PATNA: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators by protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that those who were not born in India have no constitutional right to vote.
Addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district after laying the foundation stone of the Mata Janki Temple, Shah alleged that Congress was trying to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators as they were the party’s vote bank. “I want to know from Rahul Gandhi ji, who always carries a copy of the Constitution in his hand, whether he has ever read it,” he said.
He clarified that SIR was not being conducted for the first time, pointing out that the process had started during the regime of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and that the last such revision was carried out in 2003. “Rahul has been protesting SIR as he apprehends his party’s defeat in the coming election in Bihar,” he asserted.
Slamming the Congress-RJD combine for opposing SIR in Parliament, the Union Home Minister said that these parties had so far not registered any complaint with the Election Commission during the claims and counterclaims process for adding or deleting names of electors. He alleged that the Opposition was making a hue and cry over the issue of SIR purely for political reasons.
Referring to Operation Sindoor against terrorists responsible for the attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that the Narendra Modi government would not allow anyone to harm the country’s security. “During the Congress regime, terrorists used to hurl bombs in Indian territory and escape to Pakistan. But the situation has completely changed now,” he said.
He remarked that during the NDA government, Pakistan-based terrorists were taught a lesson — with a surgical strike after the Puri attack, an airstrike after Pulwama, and Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack. “This is Narendra Modi’s government. Terrorists will be responded to with the same vengeance,” he asserted.
Shah disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced development projects worth Rs 8,300 crore during his last three visits to Bihar. He also highlighted various development schemes, including rail and road projects, launched by the Centre and the state government for Bihar’s progress.
Launching a frontal attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Shah said that he should ask his parents (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi) about the development projects undertaken during the RJD rule. “What did they do for development? They only did ‘goondaee’ and promoted criminal gangs,” he said sarcastically.
He expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power in Bihar with a full majority. “With the people’s huge response, I can say with certainty that the NDA will return to power with a full majority,” he added.
Earlier, Shah performed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and laid the foundation stone for the Mata Janki Temple, to be constructed and redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 882.87 crore. He also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express train between Sitamarhi and New Delhi on the occasion.