Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators by opposing SIR in Bihar

PATNA: Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shielding Bangladeshi infiltrators by protesting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, saying that those who were not born in India have no constitutional right to vote.

Addressing a public meeting in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district after laying the foundation stone of the Mata Janki Temple, Shah alleged that Congress was trying to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators as they were the party’s vote bank. “I want to know from Rahul Gandhi ji, who always carries a copy of the Constitution in his hand, whether he has ever read it,” he said.

He clarified that SIR was not being conducted for the first time, pointing out that the process had started during the regime of Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and that the last such revision was carried out in 2003. “Rahul has been protesting SIR as he apprehends his party’s defeat in the coming election in Bihar,” he asserted.

Slamming the Congress-RJD combine for opposing SIR in Parliament, the Union Home Minister said that these parties had so far not registered any complaint with the Election Commission during the claims and counterclaims process for adding or deleting names of electors. He alleged that the Opposition was making a hue and cry over the issue of SIR purely for political reasons.