At Rahul Gandhi's dinner meet, INDIA bloc vows to put up united fight against Bihar SIR, 'vote chori'

NEW DELHI: At a key meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc hosted by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, the parties have decided to fight the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar as well as what they described as the "vote chori model" of the BJP-Election Commission.

The Opposition bloc also decided to finalise a candidate for the Vice Presidential election after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announces its candidate.

Though over 50 senior leaders of 25 parties have attended the high-profile dinner diplomacy meet, the discussion on the Vice President Candidate was attended by top leaders of 12 parties. While some leaders expressed apprehension over fielding an INDIA bloc candidate against NDA, CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby strongly rooted for the necessity of contesting the election, said a leader who attended the meeting.

This comes after the NDA on Thursday authorized PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda to select a candidate for the V-P election.

The leaders who attended the meeting on VP election include Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Uddhav Thakarey, DMK’s Kanimozhi and CPM’s M A Baby.

The highlight of the dinner party was the detailed presentation by Rahul Gandhi titled 'Democracy Destroyed,' in which he briefed the leaders on large-scale electoral malpractices in Karnataka’s Mahadevapura constituency.

"A united front against electoral manipulation! We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs," the Congress said in a post on X later.

In a post on Facebook, Gandhi said, "I laid out BJP-EC's #VoteChori blueprint before INDIA alliance leaders tonight. INDIA is united, determined, and ready to defend democracy."