'Father's name dfojgaidf; house no. 0': Inside Rahul Gandhi's 'atom bomb proof' of vote rigging in Karnataka

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday finally dropped the "atom bomb" of "proof" to substantiate his series of allegations against the Election Commission of India facilitating "vote theft" in an Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi took the reporters through an online presentation of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll data analysed by the Congress to claim that over 1 lakh votes were "stolen" in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha constituency of Bangalore Central through five types of manipulation techniques.

"For some time now, there has been suspicion among millions of Indians based on a couple of points. Anti-incumbency is something that hits every single party in every democracy. But the BJP seems to be the only party in a democratic framework that is magically immune to anti-incumbency," the Congress leader said.

"There is always a reason given by media for this lack of anti-incumbency, for opinion & exit polls going way off the mark, and for huge & unexpected victory margins for BJP. And these reasons are multiple – ‘Ladli Behna’ scheme, Pulwama attack, etc..." he added.

Citing 2024 Lok Sabha poll data, Gandhi pointed out that the BJP secured 6,58,915 votes in the Bangalore Central seat, winning with a margin of 32,707.

"In the Mahadevapura assembly segment, the Congress received 1,15,586 votes, whereas the BJP garnered 2,29,632 votes. The Congress won all the Vidhan Sabhas except Mahadevapura, where the BJP swept and secured a victory margin of 1,14,046 votes. This seat significantly contributed to their election win, and the Lok Sabha result went in their favour on that seat," he said.

"This discrepancy is a huge imbalance. So, we started examining the details and discovered that approximately 1,00,250 votes were stolen in the Mahadevapura assembly," he claimed.

Gandhi alleged there was a theft of 1,00,250 votes in the Mahadevapura segment, with 11,965 duplicate voters, 40,009 with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.