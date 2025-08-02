Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on EC; says 2024 Lok Sabha poll was 'rigged'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Election Commission, alleging that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was "rigged" and that the election system in India is dead.

Addressing the inaugural function of the day-long legal conclave on the theme 'Constitutional Challenges: Perspectives and Pathways', the former Congress president reiterated that his party has proof regarding election rigging, which when released would be nothing short of an "atom bomb."

"You will see the shockwave that is going to go through the electoral system when we release this data. It is literally like an atom bomb," Gandhi said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won the elections on a significantly lower margin, would not have been sitting in his chair had there been a difference of a few seats.

"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. Please remember one thing that the prime minister of India enjoys a very slim majority. If 10-15 seats were rigged, and we suspect the actual figures to be closer to 70-80 to 100, he would not have been the prime minister of the country," Gandhi said.

He cited data collected by the Congress from an Assembly constituency in Karnataka, where the party checked the photographs and names of electors physically and reportedly found out that 1.5 lakh votes were "fake" out of a total of 6.5 lakh voters.