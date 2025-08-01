EC says Rahul Gandhi's wild allegations of vote theft 'deplorable'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the poll body, accusing it of large-scale voter fraud ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Gandhi had claimed to have "open and shut" evidence of alleged poll irregularities by the poll authority and said that it would have no place to hide.

The poll body slammed his claims as “baseless” and “irresponsible,” advising EC officials not to pay heed to such daily allegations and threats.

The EC in a statement said, "The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis and, despite daily threats being given, urges all election officials to disregard such irresponsible statements and continue to work impartially, fairly, and transparently."

The EC said that its primary focus remains on upholding democratic values and ensuring free and fair elections across the country.

The poll watchdog further said that it has invited Gandhi over his past allegations in a mail sent on June 12, but he has so far not come for it.

He also never sent any letter to the EC on any issue, the poll body said.

"It is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff. Deplorable," it said.