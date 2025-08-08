Day after 'vote chori' charge, Rahul claims ECI, BJP colluding via SIR to 'institutionalise' theft

Pointing out that he was born into a political family, Gandhi recalls in the video that when he was small, in 1980, he along with his sister Priyanka (Gandhi) used to go out at night and stick posters for campaigning.

"I understand elections and have been fighting polls myself for the last 20 years. How polling happens, how polling booths are managed, voters list, form 17, I understand all this. Some time back we felt something was fishy," Gandhi says.

"Election results would be contrary to the mood. I remember in Uttarakhand, we lost the polls. I asked the candidate to go and find out how many votes we got where a road show was held. Thousands of people came for the road show but none voted in the polling booths. This was impossible, it cannot happen. Then came the results of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and we realised that there is something wrong," he says.

Gandhi talks about Madhya Pradesh where the party won 2018. He says the Congress government was stolen later and during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he felt tremendous anti-incumbency against the BJP rule.

"But in 2023, we only got 65 seats. This is impossible. Then came Maharashtra and we got our evidence for the first time. New voters emerged through magic between the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Wherever these new voters voted their vote went to the BJP," he claims.

"When we had doubts we did a press conference along with our alliance partner leaders. We asked ECI to give us the voter list and video recording. They neither gave us the voter list nor the video recording which raised doubts. It raised the question in our mind as to whether the ECI is helping the BJP. Is the ECI indulging in stealing elections? We set up a team and asked them to find out the truth," Gandhi says in the video.

He points out that ECI does not give digital data but physical data which means lakhs of papers have to be examined physically.

The reason ECI does not give digital data is that if it does so, its reality would be out, Gandhi claims.

Tagging his video on X, Gandhi said, "Vote theft is not just an election scam, it is a big fraud committed against the Constitution and democracy."

"Criminals of the country should listen - times will change, punishment will definitely be given," he added.

Gandhi on Thursday made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the ECI, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution."

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voters' list of the state along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings."