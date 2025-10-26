Bihar reality check: Only 35 Muslims get tickets

PATNA: A political slugfest has erupted in Bihar ahead of assembly polls over the RJD and other parties allegedly meting out shabby treatment to Muslims in distribution of tickets.

Parties have fielded only 35 Muslim candidates even as Muslims constitute nearly 17.7% of the state’s population. The RJD and Congress, two major allies of the INDIA bloc who claim themselves to be well-wishers of Muslims, have together fielded 28 Muslim candidates.

While the RJD, which is contesting 143 seats, has fielded 18 Muslim candidates, remaining 10 have been fielded by Congress, which is contesting 61 seats. The CPI-ML (Liberation) has fielded two Muslim candidates. Viakssheel Insaan Party led by Mukesh Sahani, another ally of the INDIA bloc, has fielded none.

In the NDA camp, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has fielded four Muslim candidates out of 101 seats it is contesting this time. One ticket has been allotted to Muslim candidate by Union minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Patty (Ram Vilas). LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats. In 2020 election, RJD had fielded 15 Muslims out of 144 candidates it had fielded. Congress had given tickets to 12 Muslim candidates out of 70 seats it contested.

NDA’s allies were less generous in distribution of tickets to Muslims as BJP did not give any ticket to Muslims. The JD (U), which had not named any Muslim candidate in its first list, finally gave four tickets to Muslims. Muslim representation in the Bihar assembly has fluctuated from time to time.