Man attacked with iron rod in southeast Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by two persons in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area after one of the accused suspected him of tipping off DDA authorities about an illegal construction that was later demolished, police said on Saturday. A video of the purported incident has since gone viral on social media.

Police received intimation about the assault from the Apollo Hospital at 1.04 pm on Friday, following which a team reached the hospital and conducted initial inquiry.

The victim, identified as Raghuraj Singh, a resident of Aali village employed as a multi-tasking staff at an MCD school, sustained serious injuries on both legs, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident took place around noon on Friday when Singh was on his way to the school in his car.

As he reached near the Aali Extension on Mathura Road, two bike-borne men intercepted his car, broke the windshield, and assaulted him with an iron rod, police said. The main accused has been identified as Mohit alias Poli, also from Aali village, while his associate is yet to be identified.

Police said the attack appears to be the fallout of a personal dispute over property. A case has been registered.