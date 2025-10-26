Mixed response for 6+ age norm for Class 1 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As Delhi prepares to introduce a uniform age of 6+ for admission to Class 1 from the 2026–27 academic session, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions among parents, school administrators, and educationists.

While the Delhi government says that the change aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it would ensure that children begin formal education only after completing a proper foundational stage, many are questioning whether the reform will bring relief or more confusion.

Several school managements have expressed reservations, warning that the change may bring logistical and academic challenges. RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, questioned the need for the new policy. “I don’t think it will benefit the children in any way. The earlier process of admission of entering Class 1 at an age of 5 was fine, and there was no fault in that. Rather, it will be a problem for the schools to provide additional infrastructure for the students,” he said.

He added that schools may require extra classrooms and faculty, leading to higher operational costs. “This one additional class will further delay employment opportunities for many who start looking for jobs after Class 12,” Jain added.

Parents, too, appear divided over the decision. While some welcome the idea others fear it may complicate admissions and burden financially.

Aprajita Gautam, President of the Delhi Parents Welfare Association, said “There is nothing against the NEP, but it is just adding to the confusion parents face every year during the admission season. We are worried about how parents will manage. There will be thousands of queries once the admission process begins in a month’s time,” she said.

Gautam added that the age relaxation clause allowing school heads to grant this relaxation may not ease the anxiety for many families.

While administrators and parents voice their apprehensions, some educators see the change as a step in the right direction for child-centric learning. Satvir Sharma, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School, said that his school has already started preparing for structural changes.