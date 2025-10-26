Mixed response for 6+ age norm for Class 1 in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As Delhi prepares to introduce a uniform age of 6+ for admission to Class 1 from the 2026–27 academic session, the announcement has sparked mixed reactions among parents, school administrators, and educationists.
While the Delhi government says that the change aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it would ensure that children begin formal education only after completing a proper foundational stage, many are questioning whether the reform will bring relief or more confusion.
Several school managements have expressed reservations, warning that the change may bring logistical and academic challenges. RC Jain, president of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, questioned the need for the new policy. “I don’t think it will benefit the children in any way. The earlier process of admission of entering Class 1 at an age of 5 was fine, and there was no fault in that. Rather, it will be a problem for the schools to provide additional infrastructure for the students,” he said.
He added that schools may require extra classrooms and faculty, leading to higher operational costs. “This one additional class will further delay employment opportunities for many who start looking for jobs after Class 12,” Jain added.
Parents, too, appear divided over the decision. While some welcome the idea others fear it may complicate admissions and burden financially.
Aprajita Gautam, President of the Delhi Parents Welfare Association, said “There is nothing against the NEP, but it is just adding to the confusion parents face every year during the admission season. We are worried about how parents will manage. There will be thousands of queries once the admission process begins in a month’s time,” she said.
Gautam added that the age relaxation clause allowing school heads to grant this relaxation may not ease the anxiety for many families.
While administrators and parents voice their apprehensions, some educators see the change as a step in the right direction for child-centric learning. Satvir Sharma, principal of Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School, said that his school has already started preparing for structural changes.
KVs to follow the policy, IB board remains out
In Delhi, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will implement the 6+ year guideline for Class 1 of the NEP framework from the next academic session. KVs across the country have been implementing this provision since 2020. However, international schools following the International Baccalaureate curriculum remain outside the purview of government directives, as there is no regulatory control to mandate NEP.
For the starters
Starting next academic year, all CBSE and ICSE schools in the capital will begin implementing the age criterion for Class 1
However, the system will stay fluid till the academic year 2028–29, during which both the Lower KG and Upper KG classification and age limits change with each academic year
2026–27
Children 3+ years (as on March 31, 2026) will be admitted to Nursery (Balvatika 1) and promoted to Lower KG in 2027–28
Lower KG and Upper KG classes do not exist currently
Current Nursery (2025–26) students will move to KG
New KG admissions require 4+ years of age
KG (2025–26) students will advance to Class 1
Class 1 (2025–26) students will advance to Class 2
2027–28
Nursery admissions for children to start at 3+ years
Lower KG will be introduced
Lower KG admissions require 4+ years of age as on March 31, 2027
Lower KG students will be promoted to Upper KG in 2028–29
Upper KG will be introduced
New Upper KG admissions require 5+ years of age
KG (4+ years) students in 2026–27 will be promoted to Class 1
(5+ years)
2028–29
Nursery (Balvatika 1/Preschool 1) Children 3+ years (as on 31 March 2028)
Lower KG (Balvatika 2/Preschool 2) Promoted from Nursery 2027–28; new admissions require 4+ years
Upper KG (Balvatika 3/Preschool 3) Promoted from Lower KG 2027–28; new admissions require 5+ years
Class 1: Promoted from Upper KG 2027–28; new admissions require 6+ years