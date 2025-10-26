No need to fear any leader or party anymore, Prashant Kishor tells voters

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that the people of Bihar now have a genuine alternative and they should not vote out of fear of any political leader or party.

During his election campaign, the political activist urged voters not to support PM Narendra Modi or Bihar CM Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad out of fear, adding that political parties exploit fear of BJP to secure votes.

Reaching out to the Muslim voters in particular, Kishor said, “If you are a Muslim, fear Allah and choose the best option.” He clarified that Muslims often vote in favour of RJD out of fear of BJP. But now the situation has changed, he asserted.

He said that despite giving multiple chances to Lalu, Nitish or Modi, the people have not seen fundamental improvements in their daily life. “I urge voters to consider whether they want a government which is genuinely accountable to people, or a system governed by bureaucracy or the alleged lawlessness, or a ‘jungle raj’ of past administrations. Jan Suraaj represents this much-needed change. Established parties will soon come to an end as people will embrace change,” Kishor said.

His party has fielded candidates in all the 243 Assembly seats. Last week, Kishor alleged that BJP leaders forced his party’s three candidates to withdraw their nominations as they apprehended defeat in the upcoming elections.

JSP nominees from Danapur, Brahmpur and Gopalganj withdrew their nominations.