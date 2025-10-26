Transforming education, one school at a time

RAJASTHAN: Once a distant dream, the idea of government classrooms gleaming with modern technology has now become a proud reality in Rajasthan’s Churu district. In a region once known for its arid landscape and resource-starved schools, blackboards have given way to sparkling 75-inch interactive screens—tools of modern learning that are transforming how students learn.

The story of Churu stands as a shining example of how community-led philanthropy can transform public education. Marwari entrepreneurs, settled across India and abroad, continue to stay emotionally tied to their roots—returning not just with memories, but with meaningful contributions. Their generosity has turned Churu’s once modest classrooms into centres of modern learning—a desert district now glowing with the light of knowledge and compassion.

What began as a humble effort by educationist Rajiv Upadhyay has today become an example of how community spirit and philanthropy can rewrite the story of rural education. Upadhyay, Secretary of Shri Gandhi Bal Niketan, Ratangarh, joined hands with generous donors and non-resident Rajasthanis to bring world-class learning tools to government institutions.

A vision that lit classrooms

Inspired by his late father Champalal Upadhyay, who dedicated his life to expanding educational opportunities in the Ratangarh region, Rajiv envisioned classrooms where technology met curiosity. His initiative to instal state-of-the-art interactive boards from American company ViewSonic—each with a five-year on-site warranty—was inaugurated on December 14, 2022, by the then Director of Education Gaurav Agrawal and Churu District Collector Siddharth Sihag.