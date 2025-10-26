Transforming education, one school at a time

RAJASTHAN: Once a distant dream, the idea of government classrooms gleaming with modern technology has now become a proud reality in Rajasthan’s Churu district. In a region once known for its arid landscape and resource-starved schools, blackboards have given way to sparkling 75-inch interactive screens—tools of modern learning that are transforming how students learn.
The story of Churu stands as a shining example of how community-led philanthropy can transform public education. Marwari entrepreneurs, settled across India and abroad, continue to stay emotionally tied to their roots—returning not just with memories, but with meaningful contributions. Their generosity has turned Churu’s once modest classrooms into centres of modern learning—a desert district now glowing with the light of knowledge and compassion.
What began as a humble effort by educationist Rajiv Upadhyay has today become an example of how community spirit and philanthropy can rewrite the story of rural education. Upadhyay, Secretary of Shri Gandhi Bal Niketan, Ratangarh, joined hands with generous donors and non-resident Rajasthanis to bring world-class learning tools to government institutions.
A vision that lit classrooms
Inspired by his late father Champalal Upadhyay, who dedicated his life to expanding educational opportunities in the Ratangarh region, Rajiv envisioned classrooms where technology met curiosity. His initiative to instal state-of-the-art interactive boards from American company ViewSonic—each with a five-year on-site warranty—was inaugurated on December 14, 2022, by the then Director of Education Gaurav Agrawal and Churu District Collector Siddharth Sihag.
Initially planned for Ratangarh tehsil, the project soon expanded district-wide, thanks to overwhelming support. So far, 360 interactive boards have been installed in 325 government schools and colleges at a cost of `5 crore. Every government college in Churu now proudly features at least one of these boards—a first for any district in India.
When it became a movement
The idea resonated deeply with philanthropists across the country. Pradeep Saraf, a Kolkata-based businessman originally from Ratangarh, was among the first to contribute, setting off a chain reaction of generosity. Soon, others like Shubhkaran Baid, Narnarayan Saraf, Manju Saraf, Dr Ashok Saraf, Arun Ajitsaria, Rajkumar Thard and Jodhraj Baid joined the mission.
What started as an individual initiative quickly turned into a movement. One by one, schools and colleges were added, and the glow of digital learning began spreading across Churu’s sandy expanse.
“This is the world’s most advanced educational tool—equally beneficial for students from nursery to college,” says Upadhyay, adding, “It enhances visualisation and understanding through 3D images, making learning accessible in multiple languages.”
Tech for all, powered by community
Except for the Supreme Foundation, all donors associated with the project hail from Ratangarh. Each interactive board—priced at Rs 1.4 lakh—is installed with complete support from the project team, which manages the fittings, cameras, nameplates and electrical setup. The only requirement from schools is a functional classroom with an electricity connection.
Rajiv proudly states, “Churu has become the first district in the country where every government college has an interactive board.” Additionally, 100+ more boards worth Rs 1.5 crore have been installed in private educational institutions, bringing the total to 460 boards worth Rs 6.5 crore.
A ripple effect of inspiration
The impact has been immediate and visible. Excitement runs high whenever a new board is installed. Teachers report improved classroom engagement, while parents say their children’s enthusiasm for studies has soared. “Our students feel they’re learning on par with the best private institutions,” said one school principal.
With the active support of District Collector Abhishek Surana, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is expected to contribute 200 additional boards by the year’s end. “By December, Churu will have nearly 660 interactive boards worth Rs 9.5 crore installed through joint efforts,” said Surana, explaining, “Connecting philanthropists to constructive causes like education ensures long-term development for our region.”
The initiative even inspired the state government, which has since installed 383 more boards in 245 government schools at a cost of `5.5 crore. Together, 740 interactive boards worth `10.5 crore are now lighting up 425 government schools and colleges across Churu.