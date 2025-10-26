Virginia Giuffre: When power preys, and the world watches

Her story of abuse and silence has gripped the West. It forces uncomfortable parallels—about privilege, complicity, and how societies, across faiths and borders, fail their most vulnerable.

In the West, few stories have unsettled the powerful quite like that of Virginia Giuffre. At seventeen, she was drawn into the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein — the financier whose name has since become shorthand for wealth, manipulation and impunity. She would later accuse him and his associates of sex trafficking, and in doing so, expose how power often thrives on silence.

Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Alfred A. Knopf, out October 21), co-written with journalist Amy Wallace, is being published six months after her death. Giuffre died by suicide this April in Australia, aged 41. Her family said she had been “a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” but that she “fought till the end to make the world listen.”

The book has reignited debate across Western media — in newsrooms, book clubs, and talk shows — about privilege, accountability, and the systems that protect the powerful. Giuffre’s story has forced a re-examination of not just Epstein’s crimes, but the complicity that allowed them to continue. Epstein’s world, she reminds readers, was not hidden; it was sustained in plain sight, through the silence of those who benefited from it.