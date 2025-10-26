Virginia Giuffre: When power preys, and the world watches
Her story of abuse and silence has gripped the West. It forces uncomfortable parallels—about privilege, complicity, and how societies, across faiths and borders, fail their most vulnerable.
In the West, few stories have unsettled the powerful quite like that of Virginia Giuffre. At seventeen, she was drawn into the orbit of Jeffrey Epstein — the financier whose name has since become shorthand for wealth, manipulation and impunity. She would later accuse him and his associates of sex trafficking, and in doing so, expose how power often thrives on silence.
Her memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Alfred A. Knopf, out October 21), co-written with journalist Amy Wallace, is being published six months after her death. Giuffre died by suicide this April in Australia, aged 41. Her family said she had been “a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking,” but that she “fought till the end to make the world listen.”
The book has reignited debate across Western media — in newsrooms, book clubs, and talk shows — about privilege, accountability, and the systems that protect the powerful. Giuffre’s story has forced a re-examination of not just Epstein’s crimes, but the complicity that allowed them to continue. Epstein’s world, she reminds readers, was not hidden; it was sustained in plain sight, through the silence of those who benefited from it.
Giuffre writes of being trafficked to influential men — including a member of the British royal family. Her most publicised allegation involved Prince Andrew, whom she accused of sexual abuse when she was 17. He has denied wrongdoing, and the civil case was settled in 2022 without admission of guilt. Yet in the UK and the US, the case continues to echo — not for its legal outcome, but for what it revealed about moral blindness and entitlement.
Even after Epstein’s conviction as a sex offender in 2008, his social circle barely shrank. He continued to entertain the powerful, a sign that social immunity often outlasts scandal. As Giuffre writes, “Power protects itself first.”
For Indian readers, the resonance is unmistakable. It recalls the silence that often surrounds cases of abuse closer home — whether in temples, madrasas, convents, or state-run hostels. From Kathua to Kerala, the details may differ, but the pattern is painfully familiar: the powerful are shielded, the victims are doubted, and institutions close ranks to protect their own. Justice, when it comes, is often too little and too late.
Giuffre’s memoir belongs to that global ledger of women and children who dared to name their abusers and were made to fight alone. Her story is not just about America’s moral failure—it is about every society’s uneasy relationship with power, and the discomfort of facing what we’d rather not see.
And it leaves behind a question that lingers long after the last page: When will a woman’s tragedy stop being just her story — and start being ours?