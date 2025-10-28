Syrup deaths: Regulator blocks prosecution info

NEW DELHI: India faced intense international heat after over 100 children died due to contaminated cough syrups made by three pharma companies in The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

However, after the initial outrage, international alerts, and announcements of probe in 2022-2023, India’s drug regulator has refused to share the action taken against the pharma companies that were at the centre of the international storm, a latest RTI query revealed.

Not only did the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) refuse to reveal the details of the investigation and the subsequent prosecution against the three firms — Maiden Pharmaceuticals, Marion Biotech Pharmaceuticals and Fourrts (India) Pvt Ltd — it also cited a section of the RTI Act to stonewall information.

While Maiden was linked to the deaths of over 60 children in The Gambia, Marion was blamed for the deaths of 18 in Uzbekistan. Both syrups had dangerous levels of the toxins — diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG). Fourrts was flagged in 2023 for containing high DEG and EG.

In its reply, CDSCO, Chennai, said on Fourrts, “no such information is available.” Besides, “The information sought by the applicant is exempted under Sec 8 (1) (d) (g) (h) of the RTI Act 2005.” CDSCO, Ghaziabad, said: “...stop production order, suspension, cancellation of licenses/product licenses etc. have been taken.” No word on prosecution. ““That’s the reason why the pharma companies continue to flout the laws,” RTI activist Dr K V Babu said.

Stonewalling RTI query

RTI activist Dr K V Babu said, “CDSCO refused to share the status of investigation and prosecution against the 3 pharma companies.” It shows there is “no visible action or prosecution by the authority against them.”