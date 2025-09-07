Chandigarh Diary | CM Mann faces heat as old flood remarks resurface, opposition slams over helicopter relief drive

Politics over flood relief operations in Punjab

Critics are revisiting CM Bhagwant Mann’s earlier statements in which he blamed the previous government of mismanaging the 2023 floods. The resurgence comes at a time when the state is facing one of its worst floods. Both the public and the politicians are digging out his old remarks.

With these old statements now resurfacing on social media and a journalist asking him about them made the CM uncomfortable. On the other hand, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira took a dig at AAP government for using the state government’s helicopter to distribute relief material to the public.

Tractor-trolleys turn shelters amid deluge

Branded by politicians as “villains” during farmers’ protests, the tractor-trolleys have now emerged as “heroes”. In addition to rescuing those affected by flood, they are also being used as makeshift shelters amid devastating floods that have hit Punjab.

Venturing deep into submerged villages in low-lying areas of Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions of the state, these tractor-trolleys are rescuing stranded families and delivering critical supplies like food, drinking water and medicine. Several politicians from the state, including ministers, MLAs, and senior officials, are now seen riding these tractors in various districts to navigate flood-hit areas.

Congress leaders Warring and Pargat bury hatchet

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and the party’s MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, Pargat Singh, known for their longstanding differences, have finally ended their rivalry. Warring visited Pargat’s residence in Mithapur, Jalandhar, marking a significant thaw in their strained relationship.

This follows a directive by the party high command asking the state leaders to set aside their differences and work in tandem. Both of them met soon after Pargat complained about “indifferent” state leadership during the August 25 party meeting, which was attended by central leadership. The leaders were told to carry everyone along.