Gujarat on red alert as IMD warns of torrential rains for two days

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is bracing for two days of torrential rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts. The state government has swung into action, deploying 12 NDRF and 20 SDRF teams across the state, while urging citizens to stay safe, especially during Ganesh Visarjan celebrations and the GPSC examination scheduled for tomorrow.

As dark clouds loom over the state, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi convened an emergency review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, on Saturday, to assess preparedness. With heavy rainfall predicted on September 6 and 7, the IMD has sounded red alerts for Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mehsana, and Surendranagar districts on Saturday, and in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, and Kutch for Sunday. Meanwhile, orange alerts have been issued in Patan, Gandhinagar, Morbi, Rajkot, and Botad.

During the high-level meeting, attended by Additional Chief Secretary Jayanti Ravi and Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey, district collectors were directed via video conference to stay on high alert. Joshi ordered round-the-clock presence of officials at district headquarters and directed them to monitor water levels in dams, release excess water when needed, and warn low-lying villages in advance.

With large crowds expected for Ganesh Visarjan, the Chief Secretary emphasised strict crowd management near immersion sites.

“Ensure safe immersion by keeping people away from dangerous water bodies,” Joshi instructed, highlighting the dual challenge of heavy rains and mass gatherings.