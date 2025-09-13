Direction for regular SIR encroaches on EC’s exclusive jurisdiction: Poll Panel tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) has informed the Supreme Court that any directive to conduct SIR of electoral rolls at regular intervals across the country would amount to an “encroachment” upon its exclusive constitutional domain.

In a counter-affidavit filed in response to a plea, the EC asserted that it holds “complete discretion” over the policy and timing of electoral roll revisions, to the exclusion of any other authority.

The affidavit comes in reply to a petition by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who has sought court directions mandating the EC to carry out SIRs nationwide, particularly before elections, to ensure that only Indian citizens influence the country’s polity and policy.

The EC maintained that it is empowered by the Constitution and relevant statutes to decide the nature and timing of revisions, whether summary or intensive, based on prevailing conditions.

“Any direction to conduct a ‘SIR’ at regular intervals throughout the country would encroach upon the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI,” the poll body said.