Anuparna Roy: The quiet rebel who is against mediocrity

Anuparna Roy is arguably one of the best things to happen to India, and more specifically, West Bengal. For people scarred by a plethora of scams and gradually drowning in cynicism, this slender woman takes to the podium of the oldest film festival in the world and wins the award, becoming only the second woman in the country to be crowned on such a platform. In a trembling voice, she expresses her indebtedness to the villages and soil of her beleaguered state.

Roy has been a quiet rebel — standing against mediocrity. She rose from a very humble background with no touch of elitism in her family, education, job or patronage. Raised in one of the chronically underdeveloped districts of West Bengal, Roy attended an obscure college, far from dwindling institutions of excellence in the state. Like thousands of others who leave Bengal in search of a career, she too moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams.

A person who excels on a global platform solely through their own merit, without the relying on family connections, earns respect in every society. This is specially true in West Bengal, which has not produced too many such faces in recent times. Anuparna Roy is, in short, a symbol of a theme that Bengalis have romanticised over the decades: struggle for existence.

Anuparna is just past 30 years old. In her success, she follows giants. The first Indian to win an award at Venice was Satyajit Ray (Golden Lion for Aparajito in 1957).

Her other four inspirations are Buddhadeb Dasgupta (special director award for Uttara in 2000), Mira Nair (Golden Lion for Monsoon Wedding in 2001) and Chaitanya Tamhane (Orizzonti Best Film for Court in 2014).