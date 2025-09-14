Bihar polls: After Nitish, BJP announces candidate before seat-sharing deal

PATNA: The BJP on Saturday announced its candidate for the Motihari assembly seat even though seat-sharing deal among the NDA allies has not been finalised. Pramod Kumar will be the party’s candidate from the Motihari seat once again.

The announcement was made during NDA workers’ conference held in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, on Saturday. The leaders present on the occasion appealed to electorate to support Kumar in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Recently, chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar announced that Santosh Kumar Nirala would be the party candidate from Rajpur (reserved) constituency in Buxar district. Nitish had earlier served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

Addressing NDA workers on the occasion, state health minister Mangal Pandey emphasised that Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were trying to mislead people by raising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The Opposition is making false allegations and trying to create confusion among electorates. However, people know the agenda of the Opposition and will not be misled by them. People have trust in NDA’s development agenda,” he said.