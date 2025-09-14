Documenting nature,one photo and pedal at a time

ASSAM: Dhrubajyoti Kalita is a grassroots environmental worker, but in many ways, he is also a historian in his own right. About three decades ago, this 58-year-old Assam government employee began exploring on his bicycle, capturing the rivers, wetlands, and flora and fauna of Guwahati and its adjoining areas through his lens.
His documentation of the city’s environmental evolution and green habitats is truly unique. His pictures have been used by researchers, environmental bodies, and government institutions. He is one of those individuals who has preserved historical evidence of the environment and its changes.
On September 9, well-known biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak conferred a grassroots conservation award on him, recognising his “unwavering dedication and tireless efforts towards the conservation of nature and biodiversity at the grassroots level”.
Kalita, born in the nondescript village of Kaurehagi in the Tihu area of Assam’s Nalbari district, has always been passionate about participating in environmental activities. During his high school and college days, he would seldom miss a programme when it was about the environment. Organisations in his village and adjoining villages would often hold them to spread awareness.
After graduation, he landed a government job in 1992 and moved to Guwahati. In the mid-1990s, the National Children’s Science Congress was very popular. Acting as a messenger, he would move around places riding his bicycle to “sensitise” people, particularly school students, about the event. He would spread leaflets about the environment, distributed among students in schools and other institutions.
“Some, including Aaranyak, helped me get the leaflets printed. The content would focus on the importance of conserving trees, medicinal plants, and other natural resources. I spread the message through articles written on the leaflets. My articles were also published in newspapers and magazines,” he said.
He acquired knowledge by reading books, newspapers, and magazines, taking lessons from experts, and visiting exhibitions organised by government and NGOs. He also documented newspaper content on the environment.
“When I lived in my village, my effort had been to approach senior officials of government departments, including agriculture and health, and bring them to our village. I wanted them to share their knowledge for the benefit of my villagers,” said Kalita.
Sometimes, he would interview a doctor on the topic of food habits. He would also meet an otolaryngologist for a tête-a-tête on noise pollution. He got the interviews published on leaflets printed by an NGO in his village. The effort enabled him to reach out to a large number of people.
Kalita is associated with several organisations. With the help of the Centre for Environment Education, Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Voluntary Health Association of Assam, Institution of Engineers (Assam State Centre), and others, he arranged programmes in his Tihu region on environmental education.
He once managed to rope in Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha to train his villagers on scientific agriculture. He also created awareness through Gyan Vigyan Samiti.
His objective was to share knowledge with his villagers. He wanted them to see the activities of various institutions and acquire knowledge. He never failed to inform them whenever an institution ran an event to train people in his village or a nearby village.
“I did not see such activities as a child. As I grew up and got associated with various organisations, I could realise the importance of environmental protection,” Kalita said.
“After reading newspaper articles, I got to know about the gradual degradation of the condition of rivers and wetlands. I took up the pen and began spreading awareness. When social media arrived, I used it aggressively for the purpose. I would share articles, photos, and videos on Facebook,” said Kalita, who also has a YouTube channel that deals with environmental content.
He observed that the condition of some rivers and wetlands in and around Guwahati was turning worse due to the dumping of garbage and encroachment.
For documentation purposes, he initially used an Agfa Click-III camera. Over time, he used several others, including Konica, Yashica, and Canon. Now, he uses his mobile phone and a digital camera. His photos have been published in books and magazines.
Two pictorial booklets, published by the Nature Learning Centre, Assam, under the Assam State Biodiversity Board, mostly contain his photos.
“Photography is my hobby. I move around, take photos, and preserve them. Over the past many years, I visited the sites of Bharalu, Basistha, Mora Bharalu, and Bahini rivers umpteen times, capturing them on my camera and phone. The photos are sometimes used in articles. Sometimes, people ask for them for research or presentations. I give them free of cost. I never thought of taking money because my endeavour has been to work for the greater good of society,” Kalita said.
He has four bicycles, including one that is 60 to 65 years old, which was used by his father. He renovated it. He uses these to go to his office, market, or meet a friend or a relative. He also uses them when he goes out for filming at a nearby jungle, wetland, or river.
“On average, I ride about 10 km every single day. There have been occasions when I rode 100 kilometres to visit my village. Cycling is good for health. Another advantage is that if you have a bicycle with you, you can go to any place. You cannot go everywhere by car,” said Kalita, who participates in bicycle rallies from time to time.