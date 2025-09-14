Documenting nature,one photo and pedal at a time

ASSAM: Dhrubajyoti Kalita is a grassroots environmental worker, but in many ways, he is also a historian in his own right. About three decades ago, this 58-year-old Assam government employee began exploring on his bicycle, capturing the rivers, wetlands, and flora and fauna of Guwahati and its adjoining areas through his lens.

His documentation of the city’s environmental evolution and green habitats is truly unique. His pictures have been used by researchers, environmental bodies, and government institutions. He is one of those individuals who has preserved historical evidence of the environment and its changes.

On September 9, well-known biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak conferred a grassroots conservation award on him, recognising his “unwavering dedication and tireless efforts towards the conservation of nature and biodiversity at the grassroots level”.

Kalita, born in the nondescript village of Kaurehagi in the Tihu area of Assam’s Nalbari district, has always been passionate about participating in environmental activities. During his high school and college days, he would seldom miss a programme when it was about the environment. Organisations in his village and adjoining villages would often hold them to spread awareness.

After graduation, he landed a government job in 1992 and moved to Guwahati. In the mid-1990s, the National Children’s Science Congress was very popular. Acting as a messenger, he would move around places riding his bicycle to “sensitise” people, particularly school students, about the event. He would spread leaflets about the environment, distributed among students in schools and other institutions.