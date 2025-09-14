Harvest of sorrow for exotic veggie farmers in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: The farmers in Himachal’s tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti have suffered heavy losses as exotic vegetables like lettuce, broccoli, bell peppers, iceberg, zucchini and lilium flowers grown by them could not be transported amid heavy rains.

Now, with road connectivity restored, they will send their remaining produce to the market.

The prices of these vegetables have gone through the roof. The veggies were taken from Lahaul to Leh by road and from there airlifted to Delhi for further supply.

A farmer from Lauhaul, Pritam Singh, says that for about three weeks the vegetables from the tribal district could not be transported.