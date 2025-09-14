How reel life inspired Nikhil’s real life

MADHYA PRADESH: Back in 1972, Indian Army soldier Murlikant Petkar, who suffered paraplegia (paralysis of both legs and the lower part of the body) in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, overcame the disability with sheer will to win the country’s first Paralympic gold with a world record timing in 50m freestyle swimming.

More than half a century later, the same Kartik Aaryan-starrer 2024 Bollywood flick, ‘Chandu Champion’, a biopic based on Petkar’s life, is inspiring a 25-year-old paraplegic youth, Nikhil Rajput, in Madhya Pradesh to chase his Paralympic dream.

Paralysed below the chest due to a mishap in March 2023, Nikhil, a resident of Bankhedi village in central MP’s Narmadapuram district, has won three gold medals and two silvers in a span of just six months at two successive State Para Athletics Championships at Gwalior and Bhopal.

He is now preparing with his younger sister, Anisha Rajput, for replicating the gold medal-winning feat at the next National Para Athletics Championships. A meritorious student and passionate Kabaddi player since school, Nikhil cleared the CDS exam in 2022.

He had returned from Delhi to his village in MP to celebrate Holi with his family before joining the army training in April 2023. But on March 6, while out for an evening walk, a thunderstorm uprooted a decades-old tree, leaving him with a spinal fracture and permanent paraplegia.

Despite surgeries, therapies, and spending nearly `20 lakh, nothing could restore his mobility. “My dream of serving the nation was crushed under that tree,” he says, eyes brimming with tears.

“With a dark future staring at me as I stood confined to the bed and wheelchair, I even asked my parents, Parvat Singh and Sharmilla Rajput, to give me poison,” said Nikhil.