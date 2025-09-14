Lucknow diary | BJP taps fitness trainers to mobilise youngsters

The UP unit of the ruling BJP has mobilised gym and fitness trainers across the state as part of a broader youth centric campaign during the upcoming service week scheduled to be organised from September 17—PM Narendra Modi’s birthday—till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The campaign, proposed to be carried out by BJP’s youth arm, the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, will be themed around the idea of making youth “addiction free”. Mobilising gym and fitness trainers gives the campaign a strong youth-centric, aspirational angle.

The ruling party is eyeing to tap the fitness trainers ahead of the battle of 2027 as they wield respectable influence.

New member from RSS for temple trust

Krishna Mohan, 73, an RSS office-bearer and a former Indian Forest Service officer, has been appointed as a new member of the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Mohan, who hails from Hardoi district, is RSS’s Chhetra Sangh Chalak (region in-charge) for eastern UP. He has replaced Kameshwar Chaupal, who died earlier this year after prolonged illness. Like Chaupal, Mohan also belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

He joined the Maharashtra cadre of the IFS after MSc in geology from Lucknow University. He was, along with his wife, one of the host couples at the first consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in January 2024.