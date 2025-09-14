Most reservoirs become ineffective due to sedimentation, says study

NEW DELHI: Most of the dams in the country are facing severe siltation, which reduces their effectiveness in flood control and water storage, a new study by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) has said, highlighting that Himalayan and Indo-Gangetic plain rivers are classified as highly vulnerable and require immediate attention.

The study analysed data from the Central Water Commission’s recent report, ‘Compendium on Sedimentation of Reservoirs in India’, and found that a majority of the dams have lost over 50% of their total reservoir capacity.

“By 2050, 10 reservoirs in east-flowing rivers and 7 in west-flowing rivers are projected to surpass 50% storage capacity loss, posing a severe threat to water security,” said the study, ‘Sedimentation-induced vulnerabilities of large reservoirs in India’, published in the journal ‘Stochastic Environmental Research and Risk Assessment’.