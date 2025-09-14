Private cultural events at select ASI heritage monuments in the offing

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Culture is considering a policy amendment to allow private cultural events at select Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected sites under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ programme.

The initiative would permit corporate entities, non-governmental organizations, or public sector undertakings (PSUs) to rent out space for cultural functions at monuments adopted through the scheme. The proposal is part of broader reforms to the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ programme, also known as Monument Mitra, and the National Culture Fund (NCF).

Under the revised NCF scheme, donors will be permitted to undertake conservation work on heritage buildings with technical oversight from ASI.

“The proposed changes aim to enhance private sector participation and generate revenue for the upkeep of protected monuments…Revenue generated through cultural events will help in regular upkeep of facilities, services and amenities introduced by the entities, who have adopted a site. The money collected will be deposited in an escrow account,” said officials.

Launched in September 2017, the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme has seen memorandums of understanding signed for over 24 sites, including Red Fort and Dara Shikoh Library Building (Delhi), Aguada Fort (Goa), Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat), Gandikota Fort (Andhra Pradesh), and Ajanta Caves (Maharashtra).

The revamped ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0,’ launched in September 2023, led to 21 additional MoUs for sites including Purana Qila, Qutub Minar (Delhi), Madarasa Mahmud Gawan (Bidar), and Sun temple (Konark).