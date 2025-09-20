Delhi Police arrest 70 in operation 'Aaghat' in southeast, northeast districts

NEW DELHI: Under operation “Aaghat”, a strike on organised crime, the Delhi Police’s southeast district conducted searches and apprehended 70 people. Similarly, raids at 39 locations in the northeast district led to the arrest of five people, officials said.
In this drive, the police successfully restrained all active criminals in the southeast district. The operation, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Sanjay Jain and Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari, was launched to curb crime and maintain law and order in the district.
“In southeast district, police have recovered 14 country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol, 24 cartridges, and 16 knives with the arrest of 28 people. A total of 6,338 quarters of illegal liquor and 13 people were arrested,” the DCP said.
“Narcotic substances, including 5.985 kg of ganja, 51 gm of heroin, 54 gm of MDMA, and one motorcycle were recovered and nine people were arrested. Similarly, 13 gamblers were arrested with the recovery of Rs 78,350, five property offenders were arrested with three mobile phones and two motorcycles; and two leftover criminals were arrested in two NDPS cases,” Tiwari said.
The DCP stated that the key objectives of the operation were to uproot organised crime in all its forms, deter and prevent criminal activities in residential areas, develop a sense of security among citizens and strengthen faith in the police, and prevent habitual and budding criminals from engaging in illegal activities while guiding them towards non-recidivism.
Under the operation, police increased patrolling and surveillance in crime-prone areas, enhanced intelligence gathering and analysis to identify and apprehend known criminals, and coordinated cohesive action at organised crime hotspots across the district.
The operation also strengthened collaboration with other law enforcement units of the Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, in the northeast district, a large-scale cordon and search operation was conducted on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
The raids were carried out at 39 locations by a total of 350 personnel, resulting in five arrests. Police recovered three semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, and 20 live cartridges, along with one laptop, seven mobile phones, and unaccounted cash of Rs 18.70 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said.
Four FIRs under the Arms Act were registered. The arrested individuals were identified as Abbas alias Guddu Chundha (45), Ishrat (45), Altaf (22), Ayaan alias Salman (23), and Armaan (22), he added.