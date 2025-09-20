Delhi Police arrest 70 in operation 'Aaghat' in southeast, northeast districts

NEW DELHI: Under operation “Aaghat”, a strike on organised crime, the Delhi Police’s southeast district conducted searches and apprehended 70 people. Similarly, raids at 39 locations in the northeast district led to the arrest of five people, officials said.

In this drive, the police successfully restrained all active criminals in the southeast district. The operation, led by Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Sanjay Jain and Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari, was launched to curb crime and maintain law and order in the district.

“In southeast district, police have recovered 14 country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol, 24 cartridges, and 16 knives with the arrest of 28 people. A total of 6,338 quarters of illegal liquor and 13 people were arrested,” the DCP said.

“Narcotic substances, including 5.985 kg of ganja, 51 gm of heroin, 54 gm of MDMA, and one motorcycle were recovered and nine people were arrested. Similarly, 13 gamblers were arrested with the recovery of Rs 78,350, five property offenders were arrested with three mobile phones and two motorcycles; and two leftover criminals were arrested in two NDPS cases,” Tiwari said.